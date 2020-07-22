BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.07) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,830 ($22.52) to GBX 1,950 ($24.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,475 ($18.15) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,450 ($17.84) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($19.44) price target (down from GBX 1,680 ($20.67)) on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,755.67 ($21.61).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock opened at GBX 1,751 ($21.55) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 939.80 ($11.57) and a one year high of £1,585 ($1,950.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,669.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,525.09.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.