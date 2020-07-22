BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD) versus ImmuCell (OTCMKTS:ICCC) Financial Review

BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD) and ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get BG Medicine alerts:

14.0% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of BG Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of ImmuCell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BG Medicine and ImmuCell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A ImmuCell -10.98% -5.35% -3.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BG Medicine and ImmuCell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00

ImmuCell has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.33%. Given ImmuCell’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ImmuCell is more favorable than BG Medicine.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BG Medicine and ImmuCell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ImmuCell $13.72 million 3.15 -$1.30 million ($0.19) -31.58

BG Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImmuCell.

Volatility and Risk

BG Medicine has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmuCell has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ImmuCell beats BG Medicine on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BG Medicine Company Profile

BG Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke. It has license, development, and commercialization agreements with Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., and Alere Inc. for the automated instrument versions of galectin-3 test; and a strategic collaboration with Abbott Laboratories to develop and commercialize galectin-3 assay kits, and related control kits and calibrators. The company was formerly known as Beyond Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to BG Medicine, Inc. in October 2004. BG Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. It also provides California Mastitis Test that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic. In addition, the company is involved in developing Re-Tain, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and offers Dual-Force First Defense, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products through animal health distributors. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for BG Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.