BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA owned about 0.13% of BeyondAirInc . worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in BeyondAirInc . during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BeyondAirInc . during the first quarter worth $77,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BeyondAirInc . during the first quarter worth $80,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in BeyondAirInc . during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BeyondAirInc . during the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,487,184.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XAIR opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BeyondAirInc . has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.60.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). BeyondAirInc . had a negative net margin of 203.22% and a negative return on equity of 162.21%. The firm had revenue of ($0.20) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

BeyondAirInc . Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

