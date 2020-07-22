Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a sell rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.63.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of BYND stock opened at $129.92 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $239.71. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -812.00 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.31.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $2,485,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,006,205.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,922 shares of company stock valued at $35,705,520. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 700.0% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 58.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.