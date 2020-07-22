Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Piper Sandler

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

NYSE BBY opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $94,285.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,072,697 shares of company stock valued at $89,578,402. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,278,000 after buying an additional 783,926 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $230,516,000 after buying an additional 1,029,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $222,287,000 after buying an additional 819,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $217,385,000 after buying an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $293,073,000 after buying an additional 329,043 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

