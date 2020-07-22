Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

NYSE BBY opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,165 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $253,231.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 9,797 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $759,169.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,270.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,072,697 shares of company stock valued at $89,578,402 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 901,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,387,000 after buying an additional 70,958 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,938 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,005,000 after buying an additional 105,656 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $2,607,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

