Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 784.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Best Buy by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $38,712,400.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,072,697 shares of company stock worth $89,578,402 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

