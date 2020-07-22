Berenberg Bank Upgrades EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to “Buy”

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. EASYJET PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

