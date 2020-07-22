Berenberg Bank Upgrades EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to “Buy”

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. EASYJET PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

