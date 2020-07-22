Berenberg Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get ZALANDO SE/ADR alerts:

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 622.50 and a beta of 1.71. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.