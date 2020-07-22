Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $262.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $263.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

