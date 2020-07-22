Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $979,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.7% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $241.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $699.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $250.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.92 and its 200-day moving average is $206.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $244.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.90.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

