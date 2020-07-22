Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,555.92 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,456.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,368.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,067.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,572.02.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

