Ben Money Coutts Acquires 87 Shares of Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) Stock

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) insider Ben Money Coutts bought 87 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £221.85 ($273.01).

Ben Money Coutts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charles Stanley Group alerts:

On Friday, June 12th, Ben Money Coutts bought 54 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £149.58 ($184.08).

On Thursday, May 7th, Ben Money Coutts bought 53 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £151.05 ($185.88).

Shares of CAY opened at GBX 261 ($3.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.95 million and a PE ratio of 9.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 263.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 281.31. Charles Stanley Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 350 ($4.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAY shares. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 307 ($3.78) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.