Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,450 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.30. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.09.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

