Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.70 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.70 ($0.07), Digital Look Earnings reports.

BEG opened at GBX 99.80 ($1.23) on Wednesday. Begbies Traynor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, other stakeholders, and investors and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Advisory Services; and Property Services. It offers business rescue options, advisory options, closure options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, corporate and commercial finance, and personal insolvency solutions to accountants, asset based lenders, banks, creditors, and solicitors, as well as directors and business owners.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.