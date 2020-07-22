Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.06.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $271.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.89.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

