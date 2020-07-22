Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

