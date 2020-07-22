BCS Wealth Management Buys Shares of 7,642 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 156.1% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 29,801 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $198.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

