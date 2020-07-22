BCE (NYSE:BCE) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $59.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.38. BCE has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.