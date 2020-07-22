BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 250.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALL stock opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.54.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

