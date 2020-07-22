BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 6,997 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $188.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

