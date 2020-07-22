BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 6,507 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,507 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 198.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Yum China by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 174.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 2.4% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $54.68.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

