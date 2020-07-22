BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 454 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total transaction of $653,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,062,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $327.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.21 and a 200 day moving average of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $262.71 and a 12-month high of $331.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

