BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 19,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,567,000 after buying an additional 5,862,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nike by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,903,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

NKE stock opened at $98.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.29. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.