BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 306 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $610,762,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,907,000 after buying an additional 1,059,259 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Intuit by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,382,000 after buying an additional 906,936 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Intuit by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after buying an additional 644,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Intuit by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 865,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,828,000 after buying an additional 541,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $297.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $314.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.54. The firm has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

