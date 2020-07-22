BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,251 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $262.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $279.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $263.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

