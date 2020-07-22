BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,023 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM opened at $157.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average is $154.59. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

