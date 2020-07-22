BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP stock opened at $147.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.13. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

