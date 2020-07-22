BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Exane Asset Management increased its position in AT&T by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in AT&T by 417.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

