BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,926 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $198.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

