BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.46.

NEE opened at $276.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.80. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $100,011.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,924 shares of company stock worth $23,482,188. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

