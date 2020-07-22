BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,410 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,332,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

MCD opened at $192.98 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.28.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.