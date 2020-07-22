BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases Shares of 132,663 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 132,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,291,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,316,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,414,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,735,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.08. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.