BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 591 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,229 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,166 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.18.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $115,743.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,861 shares of company stock worth $1,443,673 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average of $89.15. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

