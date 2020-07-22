BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 560 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $214,904,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1,003.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,745 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 46,721.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,137,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,865 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,914,000 after purchasing an additional 643,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $77,863,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $199.69 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $204.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $101,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,000.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $3,062,277.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,311.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,822. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

