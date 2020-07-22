BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 15,524 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,407,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,830,000 after buying an additional 464,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,600,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,995,000 after purchasing an additional 201,715 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,826,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,725 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,004,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,955,000 after acquiring an additional 379,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 10,139,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,563,000 after acquiring an additional 677,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

NYSE HBI opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.