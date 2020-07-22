BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $124.81 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $124.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

