BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $109,968,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $797,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.