BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.73.

DHR opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $195.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.76 and a 200-day moving average of $159.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

