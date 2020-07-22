BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $97.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $146.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

