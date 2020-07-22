BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 108,767 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Illumina by 3,702.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

ILMN opened at $389.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $402.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.44 and its 200 day moving average is $316.39.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total value of $67,029.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,588.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.61, for a total transaction of $925,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,839,503.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,832 shares of company stock worth $10,147,381. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

