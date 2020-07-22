BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 758.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP stock opened at $162.51 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $163.94. The stock has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

