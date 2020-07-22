BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.