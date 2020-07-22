BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 373.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 9.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 173.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 333.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Workday by 67.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $331,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Workday from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Workday from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.29.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 1.56. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $218.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total value of $50,010,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $1,955,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

