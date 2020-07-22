BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 8,848 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,663 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.76.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.