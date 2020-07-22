BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 7,135 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,662,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,184,000 after purchasing an additional 114,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 53.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,332,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,930 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,416,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,638,000 after purchasing an additional 186,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2,013.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,346 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total value of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

