Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €110.00 by UBS Group

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($91.01) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €84.41 ($94.84).

Get Bayer alerts:

FRA:BAYN opened at €62.44 ($70.16) on Wednesday. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($139.12). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €65.76 and a 200-day moving average of €64.63.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.