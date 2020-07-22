Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAYN. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €84.41 ($94.84).

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €62.44 ($70.16) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($139.12). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €65.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.63.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

