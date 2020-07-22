Barclays Upgrades Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) to “Overweight”

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price objective on the cloud computing company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $165.81 on Monday. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.48 and a 200-day moving average of $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $899,813.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Insiders sold a total of 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 11,305.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,662 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 68,060 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Citrix Systems by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

