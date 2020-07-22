Barclays Raises Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $210.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $199.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.97.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $175.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.93 billion, a PE ratio of 111.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $183.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 203,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

